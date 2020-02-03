WTS- Creative Gigaworks T20 (Series 2) - WTB G933 OEM Mesh pads

Selling a few things here. Open to trades, love keyboards and PC stuff. Let me know what you got. Prices are not with shipping and will depend on where you are.
1- EVGA 980ti ACSX2.0. SOLD
2- Ducky SOLD
3- Creative labs Gigaworks T20 Series 2. These are amazing, honestly amazing. I bought a couple of sets and these were left over. In Great shape, no issues or damage. Comes with the box. $40 (Pic coming soon)
WTB-
Looking for the mesh pads that came with the G933. No cheap copies, they never fit right.
1- EVGA 980ti ACSX2.0. SOLD
2- Ducky SOLD
3- Creative labs Gigaworks T20 Series 2. These are amazing, honestly amazing. I bought a couple of sets and these were left over. In Great shape, no issues or damage. Comes with the box. $40 (Pic coming soon)
WTB-
Looking for the mesh pads that came with the G933. No cheap copies, they never fit right.
Last edited: