WTS - CPUs | PSU | SFF PC | HDDs

5800x - $old
This was in my garage (finished) PC that has sat idle mainly since the mining days. Never mined on, i only did GPU mining. Used occasionally for gaming on the weekends. Upgraded to 5800x3d. Do not have original box but will ship in an AMD clamshell.

New in Open Box Combo - $old
5600x | MSI PRO B550 M-VC WiFi ProSeries | 2x16gb ddr4 (F4-3600C18D-32GTZR)
These items were bought new in March from Amazon for a build that never happened. I installed the CPU and RAM but never booted anything up.

EVGA 850 B5 PSU - $80 Shipped
Used for <1 year waiting for the Seasonic ATX 3.0 PSU to release. Will probably ship in original packaging, let me know if this doesnt work for you.

2x 6TB WD Reds - $165 Shipped
New still in packaging straight from WD. No longer need. Do not wish to separate at this time.

5600G - $105 Shipped
Sealed in box. No longer need.

SFF PC - $250 Shipped - $350 w/ 5tb HDD
Was used in arcade cabinet. Cabinet is getting upgraded to a discrete GPU setup so no longer need. Will have a fresh install of Win 10 Pro. Will ship with prebuilt PC and power cable.
- InWin Chopin SECC Mini-ITX Tower Case 150W Power Supply
- 2400g (4C/8T)
- MSI b450i
- 2x8gb ddr4 3000
- 120gb Samsung 840 Pro
- MasterAir G200P ARGB Cooler

Optional:
- 5tb 2.5" HDD



Thanks for looking!
PayPal f&f or add 3%
Heatware under SchlitzBull.
CONUS only please
 

FYI, if you need some, I have a boatload of 140mm Corsair fans, SATA/USB cables and other assorted parts that I will let go for cheap....and will gladly make a package deal too :)

jlmk !
 
schlitzbull said:
Looking for a gpu to pair with a 9600k for my arcade cabinet. Would be cool to have something strong enough for current fighters at 1080p but not necessary. Price trumps perf for this one.

Thanks for looking!
PayPal - heatware under SchlitzBull.
Click to expand...
I just listed a nearly new RTX 3050 that may fit your bill. Let me know.
 
As a home built and designed myself cab owner, I am all about the ol'glory days, so just wondering what a "current fighter" is? And what kinda emulator is being used?
Sorry not meant as a derail, but these topics come up rarely i thought i would ask.
 
Mk11, tekken 7, the new Turtles game. I guess current arcade style games. Fighters, beat em ups, shmups, etc
 
