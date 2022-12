WTS: CPU+Mobo+RAM Combo - Intel 10700k (Asus SP 93 chip, 5.0GHz stable OC), Asus ROG Strix Z490-H Gaming Mobo, G-Skill 32GB DDR4-3600 CL16 RAM

Upgrading my system to AM5, so my old mobo/CPU/RAM has to go.Asus board says the CPU appears to be relatively golden at SP93, and it OCs stable to 5.0GHz. You can probably push it more, but I just set it to 5.0GHz and have been using it that way since I got the processor in 2020 stable.Comes with all the original retail packaging and will be shipped in the original boxes., payment via Zelle (Preferred), or Paypal. Cash if local.Please post in thread or PM if you have any questions.Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289/to