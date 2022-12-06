WTS: CPU+Mobo+RAM Combo - Intel 10700k (Asus SP 93 chip, 5.0GHz stable OC), Asus ROG Strix Z490-H Gaming Mobo, G-Skill 32GB DDR4-3600 CL16 RAM

Syntax Error
2[H]4U
Upgrading my system to AM5, so my old mobo/CPU/RAM has to go.
Asus board says the CPU appears to be relatively golden at SP93, and it OCs stable to 5.0GHz. You can probably push it more, but I just set it to 5.0GHz and have been using it that way since I got the processor in 2020 stable.
Comes with all the original retail packaging and will be shipped in the original boxes.
$400 shipped, payment via Zelle (Preferred), or Paypal. Cash if local.
Please post in thread or PM if you have any questions.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289/to
