WTS: CPU+Mobo+RAM Combo - Intel 10700k (Asus SP 93 chip, 5.0GHz stable OC), Asus ROG Strix Z490-H Gaming Mobo, G-Skill 32GB DDR4-3600 CL16 RAM

S

Syntax Error

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 14, 2008
Messages
2,726
Upgrading my system to AM5, so my old mobo/CPU/RAM has to go.

Asus board says the CPU appears to be relatively golden at SP93, and it OCs stable to 5.0GHz. You can probably push it more, but I just set it to 5.0GHz and have been using it that way since I got the processor in 2020 stable.

Comes with all the original retail packaging and will be shipped in the original boxes.

v9EzrCrh.jpg


E5jZbjEh.jpg


SgyZz08h.jpg


X3l8PJkg.jpg


$400 shipped, payment via Zelle (Preferred), or Paypal. Cash if local.

Please post in thread or PM if you have any questions.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289/to
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top