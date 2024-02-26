WTS: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 6400 ** NEW **

Selling this:
CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 6400 (PC5 51200) Desktop Memory *** 75$ shipped ***
Model CMH32GX5M2N6400C36
I ordered parts for a 9800X3D build and the ram came with the motherboard bundle. I don't need it.
CONDITION : BRAND NEW UNOPENED
Accept Paypal, Zelle, etc. Not looking for trades at the moment.
I have been doing business on here for 20+ years. Heatware below:
https://www.heatware.com/u/14627/to
CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 6400 (PC5 51200) Desktop Memory *** 75$ shipped ***
Model CMH32GX5M2N6400C36
- DDR5 6400 (PC5 51200)
- Timing 36-48-48-104
- CAS Latency 36
- Voltage 1.40V
- High-Speed Gaming RGB Memory
I ordered parts for a 9800X3D build and the ram came with the motherboard bundle. I don't need it.
CONDITION : BRAND NEW UNOPENED
Accept Paypal, Zelle, etc. Not looking for trades at the moment.
I have been doing business on here for 20+ years. Heatware below:
https://www.heatware.com/u/14627/to
Last edited: