WTS: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 6400 ** NEW **

sMiLeYz

Jan 24, 2003
511
Selling this:
CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 6400 (PC5 51200) Desktop Memory *** 75$ shipped ***
Model CMH32GX5M2N6400C36
  • DDR5 6400 (PC5 51200)
  • Timing 36-48-48-104
  • CAS Latency 36
  • Voltage 1.40V
  • High-Speed Gaming RGB Memory
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-ddr5-6400/p/N82E16820982185?Item=N82E16820982185

I ordered parts for a 9800X3D build and the ram came with the motherboard bundle. I don't need it.

CONDITION : BRAND NEW UNOPENED
Accept Paypal, Zelle, etc. Not looking for trades at the moment.

I have been doing business on here for 20+ years. Heatware below:
https://www.heatware.com/u/14627/to
 
