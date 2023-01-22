WTS bundle: CPU i7-4790 + graphic video card Quadro K600

northwoodsf
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2018
- Messages
- 133
I have the following items for sale
Selling the following item as a bundle -- $50 shipped in the U.S.
Paypal F&F, or Zelle
CPU: i7-4790 SR1QF, CPU only, no heatsink or fan
graphic card Quadro K600, 1gb, Half Height, 1 DVI & 1 Display output, came from a HP desktop PC.
My heatware:
Selling the following item as a bundle -- $50 shipped in the U.S.
Paypal F&F, or Zelle
CPU: i7-4790 SR1QF, CPU only, no heatsink or fan
graphic card Quadro K600, 1gb, Half Height, 1 DVI & 1 Display output, came from a HP desktop PC.
My heatware: