[WTS]Battlefield™ 6 Phantom Edition + Assassin's Creed & Borderlands 4 [W] Paypal or USDT

1: Borderland 4 for $50
Nvidia GPU 5*** Series required to redeem.
2. BF6 Phantom Edition + Assassin's Creed® Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition ($90 for both Can activate for your for extra $5)
Battlefield™ 6 Phantom Edition (Full Download Details ARV: $99.99)
Assassin's Creed® Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition (Full Download Details ARV: $89.99 +)
Intel 13, 14 and Ultra CPUs required to redeem.
Featured Software
Canvid (Subscription ARV: US$45.00)
VEGAS Pro 365 (Subscription ARV: US$19.99)
XSplit Premium Suite (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)
Intel® Gamer Days Platinum Offer Total Value: $314.97
https://www.heatware.com/u/108095 (Heatware)
Thanks
Nvidia GPU 5*** Series required to redeem.
2. BF6 Phantom Edition + Assassin's Creed® Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition ($90 for both Can activate for your for extra $5)
Battlefield™ 6 Phantom Edition (Full Download Details ARV: $99.99)
Assassin's Creed® Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition (Full Download Details ARV: $89.99 +)
Intel 13, 14 and Ultra CPUs required to redeem.
Featured Software
Canvid (Subscription ARV: US$45.00)
VEGAS Pro 365 (Subscription ARV: US$19.99)
XSplit Premium Suite (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)
Intel® Gamer Days Platinum Offer Total Value: $314.97
https://www.heatware.com/u/108095 (Heatware)
Thanks