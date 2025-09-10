  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[WTS]Battlefield™ 6 Phantom Edition + Assassin's Creed & Borderlands 4 [W] Paypal or USDT

T

tanoli82

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
354
1: Borderland 4 for $50
Nvidia GPU 5*** Series required to redeem.

2. BF6 Phantom Edition + Assassin's Creed® Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition ($90 for both Can activate for your for extra $5)

Battlefield™ 6 Phantom Edition (Full Download Details ARV: $99.99)
Assassin's Creed® Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition (Full Download Details ARV: $89.99 +)

Intel 13, 14 and Ultra CPUs required to redeem.

Featured Software
Canvid (Subscription ARV: US$45.00)
VEGAS Pro 365 (Subscription ARV: US$19.99)
XSplit Premium Suite (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)
Intel® Gamer Days Platinum Offer Total Value: $314.97

https://www.heatware.com/u/108095 (Heatware)

Thanks
 
1757514158304.png
1757514227698.png
 
