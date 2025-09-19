  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

[WTS] Battlefield 6 - Intel Gamers Bundle 2025 [W] paypal or USDT

T

tanoli82

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
357
Battlefield™ 6 - Game Code - Plus Featured Software

All Regions (Region Free, except China and Russia)

Eligibility Details: To Activate the key.
Intel Core i5, i7, i9 (13th and 14th Gen)
Intel Core Ultra Processors
Intel Arc Graphics Cards (A770, A750, A580, etc.)

I can help you with activation, If you dont have Intel CPUS.

$50 - With Activation
$45 - Without Activation

Paypal Goods and Services or USDT

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top