[WTS] Battlefield 6 - Intel Gamers Bundle 2025 & Borderland 4 [W] paypal or USDT

T

tanoli82

Joined
Nov 2, 2016
1 : Intel Gamers Bundle 2025 - Battlefiled 6 Promo Code with Premium Software

Battlefield™ 6 (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)

Featured Software
Canvid (Subscription ARV: US$45.00)
VEGAS Pro 365 (Subscription ARV: US$19.99)
XSplit Premium Suite (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)

$50 for the Battlefield 6 Key

2: Borderland 4 Promo Key

RTX 5000 Series required to activate the key
$50 for the Borderland 4

Thanks
 
