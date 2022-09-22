[WTS] AZURE HETZNER VULTR LINODE GCP

Selling Azure pay as you go/free trial accounts subscription they last for 30 days

Price 6$ each with 2 days warranty



Hetzner fully verified account post paid accounts

Price 5$ each with 3 day warranty



Vultr open/closed port 200$ credit on each

Price ask in telegram



Linode open/closed port 100$ credit on each

Price ask in telegram



Google Cloud UK 300$ credit for 90 days

Price 18$



PM me if interested

telegram @Karamoribo