WTS - ASUS USB Monitor M168b+

WTS - ASUS M168b+ USB Monitor - $75 Shipped

Bought forever ago to play with my rpi. Of course it doesnt work out of the box because linux. Looked into it and id have to compile my own kernel and a whole bunch of, to me, nonsense lol.Maybe used for a total of 2 hours? Sat on a shelf basically since I bought it. Comes with case and power cable. Not really sure how to price this so I guess ill start at $75 shipped to cont US via USPS.Heatware under SchlitzBull.