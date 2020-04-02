WTS - ASUS ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi) Z390

hetsaq

Gawd
Joined
May 13, 2002
Messages
694
I have an ASUS ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi) Z390 for sale. I purchased this locally and used it for about 3 days. While cleaning the CPU retainer I did bend some pins but managed get them relatively straightened out. I reinstalled a processor this morning to verify the board posts/boots. Everything functions flawlessly.

$165 shipped for the board and wifi antenna only. If you get it and it doesn't work, I will refund your money minus return shipping.

Heatware rating here - https://www.heatware.com/u/4908/to

PM or email is just fine

Thanks for your time

lDyUPqT.jpg
HpwHoSx.jpg
7REysOQ.jpg
q0xMhxC.jpg
MQ9ni8h.jpg
 
