WTS: Asrock Taichi Z790 motherboard, 128GB DDR 5 (Gskill Ripjaw S5 Series)

Originally both of these components were in my main rig. Long story short, I had a faulty memory controller in the i9 13900k. (yes, that super rare thing that you've almost never heard of happening in a CPU and I don't recommend having one) -When I was diagnosing the problem, I wasn't sure if it was the memory or motherboard, and I didn't have time to wait, so I just ordered new memory and a new motherboard. (Ended up for one of those ECC Workstation boards) When I realized it was the CPU, I didn't feel like rebuilding the system a 3rd time and I had been looking for a reason to switch to ECC (which still had nothing to do with my original problems but I wanted to play with some virtual servers)Neither the RAM nor motherboard was overclocked - however a 13900k was used for about 3 months in it and those things run hot as hell. I'm told the VRMs on this MB are overkill and they certainly seem to be.I'd take 700 for both or 350 for the board and 400 for the RAM. (I don't want to part it out)In terms of speed, I haven't checked since I built my machine but I had no issues running this ram in 128 GB configuration, however, if you know about getting XMP speeds at that type of configuration you'll know it's not easy. I basically ran this at 4200 most of the time. Though when I was troubleshooting, it ran fine at 5200 as long as I only used two sticks, and it passed every memory test I could throw at it)I hardly ever sell stuff here but I've been a longtime [H]ard Forum member before it was cool. Happy to work with you on making sure you feel protected if you are interested. PM if you have any questions or concerns.