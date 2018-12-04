WTS ASRock Deskmini 110 System

I am selling my small form factor PC, as I now have my eye on a Chromebook for school work. This system is in excellent, fully-functional condition with no issues. Components are as follows:

  • ASRock Deskmini 110 - Includes installed add-on cable for 2 extra USB slots. Also installed is an Intel 3160 WiFi / Bluetooth card. External power brick.
  • Intel Pentium G4600 - with stock cooler.
  • Samsung 960 EVO M.2 260 GB SSD
  • G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR4 2133 (2 x 4GB)
  • Windows 10 Pro

Asking $175. Have 100% Ebay and Heat feedback.
 
these are nice little boxes, been running one myself as a testing / htpc system. bump for you!
 
