WTS: Apple MacBook Pro 15" (Late 2013)

Hello all, The time has come for me to finally sell my MBP 15. This has been my main system for about 5 years. I originally purchased it off the Apple refurbished store online. It is the base model with Haswell generation 2.0Ghz Quad Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Iris Pro HD graphics. Included will also be a jet drive brand SD card that sits completely flush in the SD card slot, it's 128GB. Everything has been wiped and reformatted, and all accounts has been removed from the computer as well as profiles. As far as the condition goes, there are some things to mention. The screen does has a good amount of light marks and some light scratches. This is from shutting the lid throughout the years and it hitting the keyboard naturally. However, they absolutely cannot be seen while the computer is on and only can be seen while shining a light over them. There are no dead pixels. The whole case has no dents, no deep scratches, all keys and buttons function properly. The case itself is actually in really clean condition. It's never been dropped, and I very rarely ever traveled with it. It's mostly functioned as a desktop replacement laptop sitting on a desk for about 95% of its life. Two main issues with this machine: 1. The back of the case was bent while removing a custom case for the MBP. As a result, the MBP will not sit flush on the table and does do a bit of a wobble when you press on either side of it with some moderate force. This is completely negated by installing a case on it, which I did. I also imagine you could just purchase another bottom cover and that would fix it as well. 2. The trackpad is pretty stiff. This could also be a result of the case not being even, I'm really not sure. It does work, but clicks do need a decent press, and clicking and dragging can be a little difficult at times. The very bottom of the trackpad is more responsive than the middle area. Scrolling and moving fingers along the trackpad still works flawlessly without issue. I mostly used it with a mouse so it didn't personally bother me too much, and while it's still very usable, I did need to bring this up. Other than that, it's been adult owned in a smoke free home. Throughout the years it's been gently used only for web surfing and watching videos. I never pushed the machine hard. It's never had any software or hardware malfunctions. Everything has worked flawlessly only it save for the few issues I mentioned with the case and the touchpad. Original Apple MagSafe charger and extension cable will be included. I have the original white refurbished box and padding that came with it as well. Asking $450 shipped. USPS Priority Mail with insurance and signature confirmation. Not looking for any trades at this time. Thank you.