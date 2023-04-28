WTS AMD Monster Hunter Wilds key

Gigantopithecus

TERMS:
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 19-year-old, 398-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to also share my work contact information and personal cell number for your peace of mind. I have 2FA enabled here on [H]ardForum. Everything for sale comes from a smoke-free, pet-free, kid-free home, and I take excellent care of my gear. Prefer to sell to established forum members with some Heatware record. Sorry, no shipping overseas and no APO/FPO addresses - too many bad experiences. Note, I record serial numbers. Also, to be clear, I sell stuff to the first person to put money in my hands. If you want something, pay for it. Sorry to be curt, but apparently common sense ain't common.

- AMD Monster Hunter Wilds key - Came with the 7800 XT I just bought. You'll need to have compatible hardware, an AMD Rewards account, and install their hardware verification tool, so a few hoops to jump through. Complete information and list of compatible hardware is at https://www.asus.com/microsite/gamebundle-amd/ - if you're unsure how this works, then please do not PM me. $20 via PP F&F.
 
