WTS: AMD 7950X Processor - $375 shipped CONUS

Upgraded to a 9950X3D so my old 7950X is up for sale.

Ran this processor entirely in 105W ECO mode for the two years I've had it. A very power-efficient processor that would be well-served in virtualization/home server tasks in ECO mode and is a good productivity focused processor. It's been very stable with the negative CO of about 20-30 per core at the best, of course YMMV with your particular memory and motherboard.

Comes with the full retail box.

$375 shipped CONUS

---

Payment via Zelle or Paypal F&F - deal with confidence, member of [H] for over 15 years with documented Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289

Shipping to be done via lowest cost with no additional insurance unless buyer stipulates and pays the additional fees. Please ensure that your shipping address is secure as I will not be responsible for porch pirates.
 

