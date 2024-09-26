WTS: 64GB (2x32GB) ECC SO-DIMM DDR4 2666MHz (PC4-21300) RAM - $155 shipped

Syntax Error
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2008
- Messages
- 2,821
Selling some RAM I no longer need.
v-color 64GB (2x32GB) ECC SO-DIMM DDR4 2666MHz (PC4-21300) RAM.
Can be used in NAS systems like Synology to upgrade the memory capacity.
$155 shipped CONUS
Payment via Zelle or Paypal F&F - deal with confidence, member of [H] for over 15 years with documented Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289
Shipping to be done via lowest cost with no additional insurance unless buyer stipulates and pays the additional fees. Please ensure that your shipping address is secure as I will not be responsible for porch pirates.
