WTS: 64GB (2x32GB) ECC SO-DIMM DDR4 2666MHz (PC4-21300) RAM - $155 shipped

S

Syntax Error

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 14, 2008
Messages
2,821
Selling some RAM I no longer need.

v-color 64GB (2x32GB) ECC SO-DIMM DDR4 2666MHz (PC4-21300) RAM.

Can be used in NAS systems like Synology to upgrade the memory capacity.

$155 shipped CONUS

Payment via Zelle or Paypal F&F - deal with confidence, member of [H] for over 15 years with documented Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289

Shipping to be done via lowest cost with no additional insurance unless buyer stipulates and pays the additional fees. Please ensure that your shipping address is secure as I will not be responsible for porch pirates.
 

Attachments

  • 20240905_130239.jpg
    20240905_130239.jpg
    496.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top