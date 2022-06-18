WTS: 2017 MacBook Pro Ubiquiti USG and Unifi AP AC PRO, and Moree!!

MacBook Pro 2017 (No Touch Bar) - 13" - I5, Gray, 128 GB, 8 GB has a newly installed after market battery
$430 shipped
Pics to come
2018 Ipad Pro 11in no issues works perfectly. ipad has a crack across the screen i have put a glass protector over it and works just fine. will upload photos
-$290 SOLD
Ubiquiti Unifi USG
-$80Shipped
Razer BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma Razer Green Clicky Switch.
i installed razer pbt key caps. only reason im selling is i got a keychron Q1 and have too many keyboards.
-$50 shipped
$430 shipped
Pics to come
2018 Ipad Pro 11in no issues works perfectly. ipad has a crack across the screen i have put a glass protector over it and works just fine. will upload photos
-$290 SOLD
Ubiquiti Unifi USG
-$80Shipped
Razer BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma Razer Green Clicky Switch.
i installed razer pbt key caps. only reason im selling is i got a keychron Q1 and have too many keyboards.
-$50 shipped
Last edited: