WTS: 2017 MacBook Pro Ubiquiti USG and Unifi AP AC PRO, and Moree!!

$430 shipped

- $290 SOLD

- $80Shipped

Razer BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma Razer Green Clicky Switch.

- $50 shipped

MacBook Pro 2017 (No Touch Bar) - 13" - I5, Gray, 128 GB, 8 GB has a newly installed after market batteryPics to come2018 Ipad Pro 11in no issues works perfectly. ipad has a crack across the screen i have put a glass protector over it and works just fine. will upload photosUbiquiti Unifi USGi installed razer pbt key caps. only reason im selling is i got a keychron Q1 and have too many keyboards.