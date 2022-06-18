WTS: 2017 MacBook Pro // Ubiquiti USG and // Apple TV 4K

MacBook Pro 2017 (No Touch Bar) - 13" - I5, Gray, 128 GB, 8 GB has a newly installed after market battery

$430 shipped

Pics to come



Apple TV 4K 1st Gen

- $60 shipped



Ubiquiti Unifi USG

- $80Shipped



Razer BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma Razer Green Clicky Switch.

i installed razer pbt key caps. only reason im selling is i got a keychron Q1 and have too many keyboards.

- $50 shipped