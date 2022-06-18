WTS: 2017 MacBook Pro // Ubiquiti USG and // Apple TV 4K

antok86

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 26, 2006
Messages
8,423
MacBook Pro 2017 (No Touch Bar) - 13" - I5, Gray, 128 GB, 8 GB has a newly installed after market battery
$430 shipped
Pics to come

Apple TV 4K 1st Gen
-$60 shipped

Ubiquiti Unifi USG
-$80Shipped

Razer BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma Razer Green Clicky Switch.
i installed razer pbt key caps. only reason im selling is i got a keychron Q1 and have too many keyboards.
-$50 shipped
 
PurduEE

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 9, 2000
Messages
1,804
Let me know if you're willing to break them up. I need a USG, but I have a cloudkey.
 
