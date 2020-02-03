WTS 2 x GTX 1070 FE, Creative Gigaworks T20 (Series 2) - WTB G933 OEM Mesh pads

Selling a few things here. Open to trades, love keyboards and PC stuff. Let me know what you got. Prices are not with shipping and will depend on where you are.



1- EVGA 980ti ACSX2.0. SOLD



2- Ducky SOLD



3- Creative labs Gigaworks T20 Series 2. These are amazing, honestly amazing. I bought a couple of sets and these were left over. In Great shape, no issues or damage. Comes with the box. $40 (Pic coming soon)



4- PNY Anarchy 16gb Kit SOLD.



5- 2x nVidia GTX 1070 Founders edition. With the blower style card. Ran these in SLI for a while. Great setup, lightly overclocked and never above 75C. Comes in the box. I have 2 of these and will deal for both or single. Looking for 350 for both, plus a little for shipping as these are HEAVY.



WTB-



Looking for the mesh pads that came with the G933. No cheap copies, they never fit right.