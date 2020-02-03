WTS 2 x GTX 1070 FE, Creative Gigaworks T20 (Series 2) - WTB G933 OEM Mesh pads, 2x PCI-E 8+2pin sleeved PSU cable (for Corsair PSU)

D

Dominat0r

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 28, 2001
Messages
2,610
Selling a few things here. Open to trades, love keyboards and PC stuff. Let me know what you got. Prices are not with shipping and will depend on where you are.

1- EVGA 980ti ACSX2.0. SOLD

2- Ducky SOLD

3- Creative labs Gigaworks T20 Series 2. These are amazing, honestly amazing. I bought a couple of sets and these were left over. In Great shape, no issues or damage. Comes with the box. $40 (Pic coming soon)

4- PNY Anarchy 16gb Kit SOLD.

5- 2x nVidia GTX 1070 Founders edition. With the blower style card. Ran these in SLI for a while. Great setup, lightly overclocked and never above 75C. Comes in the box. I have 2 of these and will deal for both or single. Looking for 350 for both, plus a little for shipping as these are HEAVY.

WTB-

Looking for the mesh pads that came with the G933. No cheap copies, they never fit right.

Looking for some PCI-E 8+2pin sleeved PSU cables. If you have one left over from a build. Prefer Black.
 

Attachments

Last edited:
D

Dominat0r

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 28, 2001
Messages
2,610
Bump, looking for a 2tb drive and want to check out some romer G swishes...so Logitech G pro older version...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top