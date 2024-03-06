WTS: 12700(f) $130 shipped, cm v750 sfx and dreambigbyraymod braided full set of cables$100 and shipping

R

randomdean100

Gawd
Joined
Jun 12, 2008
Messages
739
Hi I'm listing

an Intel alder lake i7 12700(f) no igpu for $130 shipped via paypal g&s pending


A cooler master v750 sfx + cable set $100 plus shipping via PayPal g&s

for sale shipped from 46544


cpu I just got in a trade, no board to test, but looks untouched except for a smidge of thermal paste.

1000001915.jpg

1000001916.jpg


psu is barely used like new tested a faulty 3060 ti on a x570i and 5600x with it. Was fully functional.

Quote for 89 plus taxes and shipping from China which amounted to roughly 110 for the full set of braided cables.
coolermaster v750 sfx
1x24p-300mm
1xcpu8p(whole 8p, not 4+4p)--450mm
1xcpu4+4p--450mm
2xsata, each with 4 headers--100mm+115mm+115mm+115mm
all 18awg paracord, black+red color
----------------------------------------------
2xgpu8p(whole 8p, not 6+2p)--400mm
1xgpu6+2p--400mm
16AWG paracord, black +red color.
---------------------------------------------
Click to expand...
 

Attachments

  • 20240305_122559.jpg
    20240305_122559.jpg
    508.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20240305_122542.jpg
    20240305_122542.jpg
    534.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Bump, lemme know if I'm off on pricing.

I tried to beat the sale price on the 12700kf at b and h that was going for $175 at the time, plus you save on shipping and taxes.

The psu and cable kit I honestly don't know what a cable kit would go for second hand but I tried to make it $40+$80+ shipping.
 
hmmm... a rare working Intel CPU, IMHO, you could probably raise the price. :)
 
Honestly, I had it up for 150 for abt a week and a half. I got it in a trade with some cash for a 6700 xt. I currently don't have a board, and might be hopping on am5 something.

Tl;dr it was up for abt a week and a half, I could use cash for a different path.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top