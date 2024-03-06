WTS: 12700(f) $130 shipped, cm v750 sfx and dreambigbyraymod braided full set of cables$100 and shipping

randomdean100
Gawd
Hi I'm listing
an Intel alder lake i7 12700(f) no igpu for $130 shipped via paypal g&s pending
A cooler master v750 sfx + cable set $100 plus shipping via PayPal g&s
for sale shipped from 46544
cpu I just got in a trade, no board to test, but looks untouched except for a smidge of thermal paste.
psu is barely used like new tested a faulty 3060 ti on a x570i and 5600x with it. Was fully functional.
Quote for 89 plus taxes and shipping from China which amounted to roughly 110 for the full set of braided cables.
coolermaster v750 sfx
1x24p-300mm
1xcpu8p(whole 8p, not 4+4p)--450mm
1xcpu4+4p--450mm
2xsata, each with 4 headers--100mm+115mm+115mm+115mm
all 18awg paracord, black+red color
----------------------------------------------
2xgpu8p(whole 8p, not 6+2p)--400mm
1xgpu6+2p--400mm
16AWG paracord, black +red color.
---------------------------------------------
