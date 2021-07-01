WTF Windows?

So a couple of weeks ago I let my system update to Windows 21H1. After rebooting the first thing that pops up is the news widget. Don't need it, turn it off. Go on about my business. A couple days later I wonder what else is new in this update I go to view my update history where there is a "See what's new in this update" link. Click that and:WTF is that??? WHAT new app? Why didn't MS update install it with this update? Why doesn't the "OK" button work? F'ing Microsoft!Anyone know what the new app is and where to get it?