WTF Updated Ryzen 3600 Runs COOL AS SHIT?

I just had my 2019 Ryzen 3600 replaced because it was bad. AMD sent me a brand new one.P95 torture test as hottest setting, default.I posted a couple years ago about the heat, and it seemed like everyone was having heat issues even without OCing those chips. I never could get it under 80C in a well ventilated case with a 240 AIO:With the new 3600, I can't get it to bust 70C (a short bust, but runs wide open at 69-70C)Ambient taken with a heat gun 4 feet from the computer is 22C. That's in a case with ONE 120mm fan and a 120MM AIO. WTF? All I can think of was that AMD must have done something to the newer 3600s? Anyone have any ideas why this is?