Wtf LGA1700 Backplate loose?? Nr200p Max

P

Pasic

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 22, 2013
Messages
80
Hey guys, just doing my new build 12700k, with NR200 Max this comes with supplied cool master AIO with LGA 1700 Backplate for CPU.

When I screw in supplied screws through the back of the motherboard into the Backplate it is still very loose? This can't be normal?? I've never had that with previous builds.


Video below
 
