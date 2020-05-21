WTF death!! Video card killed by sound card?

Can anyone send me a pointer on what happened?I was trying to switch sound mode on my creative x-fi xtreme gamer sound card. It was in game mode, I wanted to switch it into dont remember what it's called, but it's basically music and movies mode. Shouldn't matter. Anyways, as I was clicking on the launcher, it said program not found, delete shortcut? I said no.I dont remember if I uninstalled it or not, but it was always very buggy because it's an old card and drivers were super not updated, most of the settings would not be remembered in program and half of them wouldn't work. Not even sure why I still had it in my computer. Anyways....As soon as I clicked no,(do not delete shortcut) I got random green squares artifacts and got BSOD with this message:"Video scheduler internal error bsod".I restarted and saw these weird artifacts: they're green btw...cos nvidia card? Lol yeah but nt funny.Now this is happening:I have dual boot Vista and win10, and going into vista this happens:Everything worked fine right up to the point of shortcut prompt and all went to hell. Any ideas?Windows 10 (it happened here)VistaAsus P6T deluxe V1 latest biosXeon 56704gb x2 ddr3-1333 mushkin ram dual channelPNY gtx460 1gb.750w PSUCpu was overclocked and confirmed stable. GPU was stock. I switched back to stock cpu settings, but I doubt it's that..