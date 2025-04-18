WTB: Zalman ZM-RS6F 5.1 (non-USB version)

anabioz

anabioz

Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2008
Messages
559
This is a shot in the dark, but what IF...

Many MANY years ago I used to play competitive COD4 and these headphones were AWESOME with surround sound since it had dedicated front, rear and center channels and drivers.

If somebody has these in a decent condition or even crazier - brand new, I'd gladly buy them since I started to play cod4 again (I know right?).

Thank you :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top