WTB: Z87/Z97 motherboard

I am in need of a decently priced intel z87/z97 motherboard. I really just need it to test a processor. And maybe if that goes well, to sell it on locally.



Background:

I have a i7-4790k that I keep selling on eBay, and subsequently keep getting returned, that I need to test in something other than my B85M board that it works in ( posts, have not tried loading windows or anything else ). Only one of the buyers replied to me, but they didn't specify what type of board they were trying to put the CPU into, just that it didn't work in any board they tried. I suspect that the first person I sold it to tried it in an Optiplex or some other prebuilt that just wouldn't support the unlocked part.



Anyhow, just let me know what you have. Thanks in advance.



Love

-Anthony