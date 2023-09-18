WTB Z170 Motherboard

Hello,
I am in search of a Z170 motherboard. I am building a computer for a retired military vet friend of mine out of spare parts I have and it looks like my Gigabyte Z170x-Gaming 7 board is dead. It turns on, gets to error C1, turns back off, rinse, and repeat. I pulled the CPU out and looks like a bunch of the pins are maybe not in the right spot. There is some strange white gunk on the pcb below the pins. Anyone that can help me get a new motherboard for this old platform?
Thank you,
Vonmolk
