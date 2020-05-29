WTB: Your old cheap LSI/Dell/whatever hardware RAID card with breakouts......

deruberhanyok said: I’ve got a dual port i350 nic. PCIe x1 slot. $25 shipped. Click to expand...

I have a nearly new (2 weeks) pcie Wi-Fi / Bluetooth card. It's Asus branded but contains Intel chips & uses Intel's drivers. I only bought it to verify that a set of used BT speakers I recently aquired were fully functional....Also have 2x used 2TB Hitachi + 1x 1TB WD Black HDD's, securely wiped & freshly formatted...I will let this stuff go cheap, even moreso as a package deal, and I have pics available, please pm me if interested, thanks

Holy crap, how did I not know about this? That is freaking awesome. Thanks for the rec! Going to scour ebay....Weeee, good deal! PM'ed.Noooooooooooooo......if only you were closer to me! Unfortunately, I'm in the Los Angeles area. I would've definitely snapped those up, especially the 2U chassis.My disappointment is endless and my despair is boundless....I got some PM's on the HDDs, so I'll be trying to get those first. If those fall out, I'll be sure to contact you.Thanks guys, I really appreciate the assistance!So far as of this post I think -- "think -- I'm good for:--HDDs--Intel NICs--Possibly mobo? Depends on what ebay hasBut I am still looking for a some sort of SAS controller with breakouts to SATA cables. Some LSI variant or something of that nature. Might scour ebay for that unless someone has some for cheap just laying around?I still need to do some research, I'm getting way overwhelmed at all those difference between SAS, SATA, hardware RAID, LSI, Dell, Intel branded, etcetc....I just want to expand SATA connectors and do software RAID.EDIT:Currently have Dell H310 in my ebay cart, apparently these are cheap way to flash to IT and then get a bunch of cheap HBA cards....