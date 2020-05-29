WTB: Your old cheap LSI/Dell/whatever hardware RAID card with breakouts......

As topic says, looking to turn my old gaming 1156 computer into a NAS...

These are the stuff I'm looking for -- objective is cheap as balls. I'm not looking for performance -- just something that works. And cheap. That is very important.

--ITX or MATX 1156 mobo with ideally 4 ram slots and 2 PCIE slots, but shoot what you got and I'll yay or nay.
--1156 HSF. Nothing fancy. Has to be able to keep a stock 860 cool. No AIO please.
--1TB+ HDDs. The more, the better. The cheaper, even better.
--Intel PCI-E network card
--Some sort of PCI-E card that allows for HDD expansion. This one is not strictly necessary, but is firmly in the "nice to have" category.

That's it....the #1 overriding objective is for everything to be cheap as balls.

Thanks for looking!
 
I might actually have 2 of the Supermicro X8SIL-F's from decommissioned servers recently at work. I don't suppose you would be in the DFW area as I could set you up with a 2u chassis, 8x 1tb plus drives, xeon i5-2500 equilivelents and the server pretty cheap, but shipping will slaughter the worth.
 
Deluded said:
As topic says, looking to turn my old gaming 1156 computer into a NAS...

These are the stuff I'm looking for -- objective is cheap as balls. I'm not looking for performance -- just something that works. And cheap. That is very important.

--ITX or MATX 1156 mobo with ideally 4 ram slots and 2 PCIE slots, but shoot what you got and I'll yay or nay.
--1156 HSF. Nothing fancy. Has to be able to keep a stock 860 cool. No AIO please.
--1TB+ HDDs. The more, the better. The cheaper, even better.
--Intel PCI-E network card
--Some sort of PCI-E card that allows for HDD expansion. This one is not strictly necessary, but is firmly in the "nice to have" category.

That's it....the #1 overriding objective is for everything to be cheap as balls.

Thanks for looking!
I have a nearly new (2 weeks) pcie Wi-Fi / Bluetooth card. It's Asus branded but contains Intel chips & uses Intel's drivers. I only bought it to verify that a set of used BT speakers I recently aquired were fully functional....

Also have 2x used 2TB Hitachi + 1x 1TB WD Black HDD's, securely wiped & freshly formatted...

I will let this stuff go cheap, even moreso as a package deal, and I have pics available, please pm me if interested, thanks :)
 
jlbenedict said:
Look for a Supermicro X8SIL-F
Holy crap, how did I not know about this? That is freaking awesome. Thanks for the rec! Going to scour ebay....

deruberhanyok said:
I’ve got a dual port i350 nic. PCIe x1 slot. $25 shipped.
Weeee, good deal! PM'ed.

rhansen5_99 said:
I might actually have 2 of the Supermicro X8SIL-F's from decommissioned servers recently at work. I don't suppose you would be in the DFW area as I could set you up with a 2u chassis, 8x 1tb plus drives, xeon i5-2500 equilivelents and the server pretty cheap, but shipping will slaughter the worth.
Noooooooooooooo......if only you were closer to me! Unfortunately, I'm in the Los Angeles area. I would've definitely snapped those up, especially the 2U chassis.

My disappointment is endless and my despair is boundless....

bonehead123 said:
I have a nearly new (2 weeks) pcie Wi-Fi / Bluetooth card. It's Asus branded but contains Intel chips & uses Intel's drivers. I only bought it to verify that a set of used BT speakers I recently aquired were fully functional....

Also have 2x used 2TB Hitachi + 1x 1TB WD Black HDD's, securely wiped & freshly formatted...

I will let this stuff go cheap, even moreso as a package deal, and I have pics available, please pm me if interested, thanks :)
I got some PM's on the HDDs, so I'll be trying to get those first. If those fall out, I'll be sure to contact you.

Thanks guys, I really appreciate the assistance!

So far as of this post I think -- "think -- I'm good for:

--HDDs
--Intel NICs
--Possibly mobo? Depends on what ebay has

But I am still looking for a some sort of SAS controller with breakouts to SATA cables. Some LSI variant or something of that nature. Might scour ebay for that unless someone has some for cheap just laying around?
I still need to do some research, I'm getting way overwhelmed at all those difference between SAS, SATA, hardware RAID, LSI, Dell, Intel branded, etcetc....
I just want to expand SATA connectors and do software RAID.

EDIT:

Currently have Dell H310 in my ebay cart, apparently these are cheap way to flash to IT and then get a bunch of cheap HBA cards....
 
