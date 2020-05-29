WTB: Your old cheap 1156 stuff, 1TB+ HDD, Intel network card, PCI-E HDD expansion stuff or something similar......

As topic says, looking to turn my old gaming 1156 computer into a NAS...



These are the stuff I'm looking for -- objective is cheap as balls. I'm not looking for performance -- just something that works. And cheap. That is very important.



--ITX or MATX 1156 mobo with ideally 4 ram slots and 2 PCIE slots, but shoot what you got and I'll yay or nay.

--1156 HSF. Nothing fancy. Has to be able to keep a stock 860 cool. No AIO please.

--1TB+ HDDs. The more, the better. The cheaper, even better.

--Intel PCI-E network card

--Some sort of PCI-E card that allows for HDD expansion. This one is not strictly necessary, but is firmly in the "nice to have" category.



That's it....the #1 overriding objective is for everything to be cheap as balls.



Thanks for looking!