WTB: Your less than 5 year old PC because you want to Upgrade

IndyJoe

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 5, 2004
Messages
2,719
Running a pretty old Rig right now.

i7 - 2600K
16GB Ram
Z68 Board
GTX 1080
SSD

Looking for something of a good upgrade. I'm in the Indianapolis area. Looking to keep costs under $1000.

I would like a full build including case. Watercooling is okay if they are closed loops. I'm not interested in maintenance of a cooling loop.

LMK
 
I know it's not >5yrs, but I'm taking apart an i7-6700, board, 32GB ram, nvme gen 3 system at the moment. Any interest?
 
