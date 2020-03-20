wtb yoga/flex sub $400 also sub $200 laptop for a friends kid

M

mkrohn

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 30, 2012
Messages
2,332
I'm looking for two more yoga type devices. I bought a couple from here like a year ago but I need some more! Please let me know what you guys have available. Ready to ship please! I'm stuck in a house with 5 kids and my desk with desktops

I'm also looking for something in the $200 range for a girl I used to work with that was layed off's little girl. I'm probably gonna end up going through my closet and building her a desktop or giving them one of the small desktops I'm replacing but jumping around parents/grandparents houses something portable would help.
 
I thought it was a great idea to buy an 8 ft long gladiator workbench and fill it with desktops for the kids... Until they started using them while I'm also trying to work from home.
 
