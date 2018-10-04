WTB: XPS 2020, MX Vertical | FS: Valentine1, Corsair 16GB DDR4, 900D, SoTR XB1

Hi folks,
I'm looking for a Dell XPS 2020 model. I am interested in all sizes, 13, 15 and 17", as well as a MX Vertical mouse from Logitech.
FOR SALE / TRADE:
- Valentine 1. Gen 1. mint condition. Comes with the hardwiring kit. $300 shipped.
- Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4 RAM 4x4GB, 3300MHz, 16-18-18-36. SKU: CMD16GX4M4B3300C16. Link: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Memory/DOMINATOR®-PLATINUM-16GB-(4-x-4GB)-DDR4-DRAM-3300MHz-C16-Memory-Kit/p/CMD16GX4M4B3300C16
- $110 shipped.
- Corsair 900D, used for 2 years, still has the plastic on the side of the side panels. Local preferred - $100, can ship at your expense
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - XB1 - Brand new & Sealed. $20 shipped.
As for the case, local is 46220, Indianapolis, IN so most likely, it will have to be shipped.
Feel free to let me know what you have!
Let me know if you have any questions.
All prices are OBO.
Thank you.
Heat is in my sig.
