WTB: xG40 Seasonic PCIe cable

I have a Seasonic Focus Plus I am looking to get a PCIe power cable for. It can be 6+2. 8, 2x6+2, doesn't matter. Only requirement is that the cable is of the xG40 family.



Only ones I have been able to find so far are ones like the common RG34. Seasonic's compatibility chart specifically recommends an xG40 cable as it includes an inline capacitor.