[WTB] Xbox ONE X (no other version)

I'm interested in buying an Xbox One X for our games room. Let me know whatcha got and an estimated price shipped to 85653. Willingness to pay will depend on it's condition (prefer adult owned) and any extras you toss in with it (Would definitely like a controller, optionally some good single player games (RPG, FPS, Adventure, whatever besides sports) I'm hoping to spend somewhere in the ballpark of $100-150, which is where I see most land on fleaBay.

I'm only interested in the One X as I want the One X enhancements for certain 360 games I have around. This means no Xbox one / S or Xbox Series S. The only viable alternative is a Series X but they're expensive (unless you want to practically give yours away)

Heat is under mode13, all positive just like my personality (lol)

Last edited:
bing bang bumpity dumpity. Just putting out a feeler, I'll grab one off ebay in a week or two if nobody has a spechul offer
 
I have one I haven’t booted up in years. It should work fine but let me check and I’ll get back to you.
 
