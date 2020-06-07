WTB: X79 Motherboard

I currently have an EVGA Classified motherboard that is wigging out on me. When I reboot it, it loses my SSD until I unplug all the SATA cables from the motherboard and then plug them back in. I am beyond messing with it, so I just want to replace the motherboard.



Looking for a solid X79 motherboard that has at least one internal USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0 header (for my case front panel), at least four SATA 3.0 ports, and 8 DDR3 slots with support of at least 64GB of RAM (want to transfer my current RAM over to the new board).



Please let me know if you have one of these relics collecting dust that you may want to part with.