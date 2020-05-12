[WTB] x58 MB parts: CPU, Memory (Tri Channel), Stock Heatsink, Video Card (NVENC)

kittmaster
I have an x58 MB that I bought new and has literally 20 hours on it.
Plan to resurrect it for file server duties and other light stuff.
The motherboard is an AsRock X58 Extreme3....... https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/X58 Extreme3/index.asp
It shows it supports 6 core, so looking for one of those.... stock heatsink will suffice, or whatever works here, air cooling only.
Looks like DDR3 2000 non-ecc, un-buffered, so looking for what fits there
A video card that can support NVENC encoding, this isn't really a need as I have cards around....but would be nice
Let me know what you have and how much.....I'm in 02864
Heatware: kittmaster
Thank you.
