[WTB] x58 MB parts: CPU, Memory (Tri Channel), Stock Heatsink, Video Card (NVENC)

kittmaster

Dec 27, 2004
I have an x58 MB that I bought new and has literally 20 hours on it.

Plan to resurrect it for file server duties and other light stuff.

The motherboard is an AsRock X58 Extreme3....... https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/X58 Extreme3/index.asp

It shows it supports 6 core, so looking for one of those.... stock heatsink will suffice, or whatever works here, air cooling only.

Looks like DDR3 2000 non-ecc, un-buffered, so looking for what fits there

A video card that can support NVENC encoding, this isn't really a need as I have cards around....but would be nice

Let me know what you have and how much.....I'm in 02864

Heatware: kittmaster

Thank you.
 
Richneerd

Richneerd

Jan 17, 2010
Nice! Grats on an X58 those things still rock.

I’ll check my storage unit for a 6core.


I got RAM too.
 
