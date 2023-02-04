WTB: X570S Motherboard and Arc A380

Hi.
Looking to buy a X570S motherboard with at least 3 PCIE X16 lanes (ie. X570-E Gaming Wifi II, ProArt X570-Creator, X570S Aorus Master, X570S Aero G, X570S Ace Max).
I will be using it in a home server/home lab scenario. Looking for like new or open box condition. My budget is around ~$200-ish.
Also looking for Intel Arc A380 card for the server. Will be using it for Plex, VMs, Docker, and hardware video acceleration.
My heatware is here
Looking to buy a X570S motherboard with at least 3 PCIE X16 lanes (ie. X570-E Gaming Wifi II, ProArt X570-Creator, X570S Aorus Master, X570S Aero G, X570S Ace Max).
I will be using it in a home server/home lab scenario. Looking for like new or open box condition. My budget is around ~$200-ish.
Also looking for Intel Arc A380 card for the server. Will be using it for Plex, VMs, Docker, and hardware video acceleration.
My heatware is here