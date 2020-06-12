WTB: x570 or B550 ITX MB & 3400g

I'm looking for the following for a project (Hades canyon nuc still too much $$ so going back to original ask):

1. x570 ITX or B550 ITX board
2. Ryzen 3400g

Retail box preferred for both if possible. CPU not as important.

I'm not looking to pay way over retail for used PC gear so if that's what you're offering, let's not waste each other's time. I wouldn't sell any used gear above what I paid retail due to supply/demand so if you are of the same opinion then I welcome your hardware offers.

I'm not in a rush so i'll wait if need be but ready to pull the trigger for the right deal.

Refs a must, mine are in my Sig.

PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com.
 
Last edited:
PM & email sent.
 
TTT, turns out Hades Canyon NUCS are still getting a premium..going back to my original ask and updated my post.
 
