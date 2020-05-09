WTB| X570 itx Mobo | H PayPal |OH USA

TheHig

TheHig

Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
604
Looking for the Gigabyte or Asus X570 itx mobo. I can PayPal or work a trade deal with an X570 Meg Unify.

heat/eBay jfiveone94

The Unify is not for sale yet as X570 boards are depleted at the moment and I want to have a good spare X570 and this is the only spare I have. Up for trade for now.


If I can find one of the itx boards here I’ll sell the Unify for $250 shipped Conus.

Seems silly maybe but these are silly times aren’t they 😎
 
B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
5,388
Itx power supplies and itx motherboard availability at the moment is crazy. You may check amazon warehouse. That is where I got one yesterday.
 
