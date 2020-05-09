WTB| X570 itx Mobo | H PayPal |OH USA

TheHig
Looking for the Gigabyte or Asus X570 itx mobo. I can PayPal or work a trade deal with an X570 Meg Unify.
heat/eBay jfiveone94
The Unify is not for sale yet as X570 boards are depleted at the moment and I want to have a good spare X570 and this is the only spare I have. Up for trade for now.
If I can find one of the itx boards here I’ll sell the Unify for $250 shipped Conus.
Seems silly maybe but these are silly times aren’t they
