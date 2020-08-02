WTB WTTF Several things and Pixel or Galaxy have 3600X to trade

Looking for a Pixel 3 or Galaxy S9 CDMA for Verizon.

I can trade the 3600X and we can talk about another Android brand.

Let me know what you are thinking especially if we are close all offers considered.

I can pay cash but funds are limited so don't be surprised at the cash price I might offer.



Also looking for one or two AC 1900 USB adapters for some older PCs.

WTB Heatsink for Toshiba XG3 1TB NvME drive from a Dell XPS 15. I know they are cheap but I figure I will get it quicker buying it hear. Must have heat tape and clips not rubber bands.