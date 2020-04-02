wtb / wttf: Ryzen 3700X

deruberhanyok
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2004
- Messages
- 1,484
Looking for:
Ryzen 7 3700X (I live near a micro center so I would have their prices in mind for what I’d pay)
have a sale thread going with stuff if you want to see what I’ve got for trade:
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-co...te-psu-rm650i-ml120-pro-red-led-fans.1988205/
Ryzen 7 3700X (I live near a micro center so I would have their prices in mind for what I’d pay)
have a sale thread going with stuff if you want to see what I’ve got for trade:
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-co...te-psu-rm650i-ml120-pro-red-led-fans.1988205/
Last edited: