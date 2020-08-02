WTB WTTF Pixel or Galaxy have 3600X

Looking for a Pixel 3 or Galaxy S9 CDMA for Verizon.

I can trade the 3600X and we can talk about another Android brand.

Let me know what you are thinking especially if we are close all offers considered.

I can pay cash but funds are limited so don't be surprised at the cash price I might offer.

Also looking for one or two AC 1900 USB adapters for some older PCs.