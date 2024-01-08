WTB/WTTF: Old shareware / demo / gaming magazine discs

Hey folks. I collect old game magazine CDs / DVDs, demo discs, sampler discs, that sorta thing, and I figured I might as well ask if anyone here has some they'd like to part with - preferably for cheap, or in exchange for other items. I mostly do this to document various builds, patches, or other content in these discs, especially old videos that might be of use to game historians.
So if you're a packrat and just have these discs taking up space, I'd like to work out a deal with you for them.
If you got some stuff, lemme know. Thanks!
