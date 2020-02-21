WTB/WTTF cheap NVIDIA card

Looking for a cheap NVIDIA card to run 2 small 7" LCDs

Needs to have W10 drivers for it
Needs to have 2 HDMI ports or 1 HDMI and 1 Displayport minimum

And when I say cheap I am talking like $25 shipped max (cheaper is even better, lol)

As I said above it only needs to be able to handle 2 small 7" LCDs.

I do have an msata drive I could trade for the card if that interests anyone.

LMK

Thanks

Greg
 
