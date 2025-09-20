  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB/WTTF: Beaten up/parts Thinkpad W500/T500

H

Haswellbeast

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Feb 5, 2025
Messages
525
Hey guys, so, long story short, I found a nice, pristine Thinkpad T500 that had basically never been used, and I got it for free. Anyway, it's in super nice condition, but the internals are... The base model. Normally, that wouldn't really be an issue, I was able the upgrade it to 8gb of ram that I had laying around, and a CPU upgrade is easy.

The problem is that the intel GMA graphics are almost unbearably slow. Like, I can't even emulate doom at above 30fps, it's that bad. Also, opengl2.0 support is frankly ridiculous for graphics from 2009, like, I can't even run most basic Linux games because of that, it's just ridiculous.

Second, it also has the base model display, 1280x800, which, for a 15 inch laptop, I am surprised ever shipped- the resolution is just a bit too low.

Now, I want to give this laptop the treatment it deserves, and to do that, I want to find a beaten up w500, since the w500 solves both of my problems-- they come with a 1680 x 1050 display as standard (which to me is perfect for a 15" display) and also, dedicated Radeon graphics. Yes, I understand that the Radeon graphics are like 15 years old, but I really just want to be able to run opengl 3 basic Linux games and emulators, which is something that the Radeon can do, but GMA cannot.

TLDR, if anyone has a W500 or dedicated graphics T500, please let me know, I am hoping that someone has a beaten up one that they could sell for cheap, since I am only interested in the motherboard and display. Thank you!!! Also, I am open to trades, I have some old laptops and various computer bits that I would be willing to trade.
 
I'll have to look. I have 3 or 4 older laptops that people have given me after upgrading.

Can't recall what they are. LOL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top