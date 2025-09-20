WTB/WTTF: Beaten up/parts Thinkpad W500/T500 among other things

Hey guys, so, long story short, I found a nice, pristine Thinkpad T500 that had basically never been used, and I got it for free. Anyway, it's in super nice condition, but the internals are... The base model. Normally, that wouldn't really be an issue, I was able the upgrade it to 8gb of ram that I had laying around, and a CPU upgrade is easy.



The problem is that the intel GMA graphics are almost unbearably slow. Like, I can't even emulate doom at above 30fps, it's that bad. Also, opengl2.0 support is frankly ridiculous for graphics from 2009, like, I can't even run most basic Linux games because of that, it's just ridiculous.



Second, it also has the base model display, 1280x800, which, for a 15 inch laptop, I am surprised ever shipped- the resolution is just a bit too low.



Now, I want to give this laptop the treatment it deserves, and to do that, I want to find a beaten up w500, since the w500 solves both of my problems-- they come with a 1680 x 1050 display as standard (which to me is perfect for a 15" display) and also, dedicated Radeon graphics. Yes, I understand that the Radeon graphics are like 15 years old, but I really just want to be able to run opengl 3 basic Linux games and emulators, which is something that the Radeon can do, but GMA cannot.



TLDR, if anyone has a W500 or dedicated graphics T500, please let me know, I am hoping that someone has a beaten up one that they could sell for cheap, since I am only interested in the motherboard and display. Thank you!!! Also, I am open to trades, I have some old laptops and various computer bits that I would be willing to trade.



Additionally, I am also potentially interested in trading one of my am3+ motherboards that is ATX for an mATX one, since I don't have a case to run a secondary am3 PC.