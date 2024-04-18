[WTB / WTTF] AM4 Motherboard / Vega64

I purchased a pre-built 5700G / 6800 XT system off Facebook marketplace. Got it home, hooked it up, reset the system and started installing the usual software (Steam/Origin/Epic/Battle.net/etc). No issues, everything was working great. Started browsing the web and then heard a loud pop and the computer shut off. Looks like the RM850 power supply died and took the motherboard with it. Memory, GPU, and M2 SSD all still work so I'm hoping the processor is working as well even though I can't test it. The RM850 came with a really nice set of CableMod Pro Series cable set. However, it appears that it is the less common of the Corsair cables (Corsair RM Yellow Label / AXi / HXi). So I'm looking for an ~850w RM (Yellow Label Only), AXi, or HXi Corsair power supply so that I can continue to use this cable set. Also, I'm looking for a mATX AM4 motherboard, preferably one with Wifi and the PCIe slot needs to be as high on the motherboard as possible or else the 6800 XT will block the USB3 connector on the bottom of the motherboard. The motherboard that is now dead is a Gigabyte A520M K V2 and the 2.8 slot cooler on the 6800 XT caused the bottom USB headers to not be able to be used. Lastly I'm looking for a Vega64 to replace my Strix Vega64 in my old and faithful Hackintosh that has died.



Please include shipping to 37645.

Heatware under Jwilliams01207



Update 04/28/24: Purchase an AX860i Power Supply from a member on [H]ere.

Still looking for an AM4 mATX motherboard with WiFi but would also entertain ITX or a really good deal on a full size motherboard so that I had some money left over to put towards a new case.

Also looking for a set of Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR4 set, a cheap AM4 cooler, and a Vega 56/64 with a non-stock cooler.

I've sold my network equipment and servers locally, so only the 1660 and monitor are left for trades.

Will give it a few more days then just buy a new motherboard from Amazon or Newegg. Seems mATX AM4s are really popular. I always find lots of WTB and no WTS.



I have two 40$ Newegg gift cards, MSI GTX 1660 Aero ITX OC, an HP 25x Gaming Monitor, Dell PowerEdge R420 / R620, about 20 - 8gb DDR3, around 12 - 8gb DDR3 ECC, a Ubiquiti 24 Switch, Ubiquiti UniFi US-150W 8 PoE Switch, a Ubiquiti USG, a Unifi AC AP Pro, and a Unifi CloudKey Gen 1 for trade if anyone is interested in any of these things. Also have some 3D Printers and other monitors that are either to big to ship or I don't have packaging for should you be local to the Tri-Cities, TN area. My Heatware is a bit aged and I had to recover my HardForum account last year (I've since switched to site specific passwords and 2FA on this site) so I don't have a problem shipping first to reputable members. Actually would prefer to get this hardware to a new home so priorities will be given to trades.



Will update thread with pictures shortly.