WTB / WTTF: 5950X or 5900X

Looking for a deal on a 5950X or 5900X to upgrade kids' PCs to the last of the AM4 CPUs. Thinking $150 or better for 5900X and $225 or better for 5950X after looking at eBay prices minus 15%.
Currently have a 3800X and 3900X in them and can trade one of those plus cash for each if seller wants.
Let me know what that hasn't been abused or degraded.
Things I have I can trade for/against as well:
CPU:
-- Ryzen 3800X or 3900X (as stated above)
-- Intel i7-6900k
GPU
-- Sapphire NITRO+ RX Vega 64 https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/sapphire-nitro-rx-vega-64.b5937
-- FirePro S9100 (modified heatsink). Also includes fan brackets to add 2x 120 or 90mm fans in adjacent slot for greater cooling when shroud is removed.
RAM
-- 4x8GB Corsair RGB 3466 16-18-18-36 (CMR32GX4M4C3466C16 ver 4.31)
-- 4x8GB Corsair LPX 3000 15-17-17-35 (CMK32GX4M4C3000C15 ver 3.31)
-- 2x8GB Mushkin Redline 4000
-- 4x4GB Samsung Green DDR3-1600. The infamous Samsung Green RAM that runs 2133 easily.
Currently have a 3800X and 3900X in them and can trade one of those plus cash for each if seller wants.
Let me know what that hasn't been abused or degraded.
Things I have I can trade for/against as well:
CPU:
-- Ryzen 3800X or 3900X (as stated above)
-- Intel i7-6900k
GPU
-- Sapphire NITRO+ RX Vega 64 https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/sapphire-nitro-rx-vega-64.b5937
-- FirePro S9100 (modified heatsink). Also includes fan brackets to add 2x 120 or 90mm fans in adjacent slot for greater cooling when shroud is removed.
RAM
-- 4x8GB Corsair RGB 3466 16-18-18-36 (CMR32GX4M4C3466C16 ver 4.31)
-- 4x8GB Corsair LPX 3000 15-17-17-35 (CMK32GX4M4C3000C15 ver 3.31)
-- 2x8GB Mushkin Redline 4000
-- 4x4GB Samsung Green DDR3-1600. The infamous Samsung Green RAM that runs 2133 easily.
Last edited: