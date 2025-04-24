  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB / WTTF: 5950X or 5900X

B

bluestang

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Dec 14, 2018
Messages
1,261
Looking for a deal on a 5950X or 5900X to upgrade kids' PCs to the last of the AM4 CPUs. Thinking $150 or better for 5900X and $225 or better for 5950X after looking at eBay prices minus 15%.

Currently have a 3800X and 3900X in them and can trade one of those plus cash for each if seller wants.

Let me know what that hasn't been abused or degraded.

Things I have I can trade for/against as well:

CPU:
-- Ryzen 3800X or 3900X (as stated above)
-- Intel i7-6900k

GPU
-- Sapphire NITRO+ RX Vega 64 https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/sapphire-nitro-rx-vega-64.b5937
-- FirePro S9100 (modified heatsink). Also includes fan brackets to add 2x 120 or 90mm fans in adjacent slot for greater cooling when shroud is removed.

RAM
-- 4x8GB Corsair RGB 3466 16-18-18-36 (CMR32GX4M4C3466C16 ver 4.31)
-- 4x8GB Corsair LPX 3000 15-17-17-35 (CMK32GX4M4C3000C15 ver 3.31)
-- 2x8GB Mushkin Redline 4000
-- 4x4GB Samsung Green DDR3-1600. The infamous Samsung Green RAM that runs 2133 easily.
 
Last edited:
